Banglalink launches donation initiative to support flood-affected communities

Flood water has started receding in the Eastern parts of the country, showing signs of improvement in the flood situation. With the water level going down, the signs of devastation are getting more evident making the post-flood support a need of the hour.

In response to this situation, the innovative digital operator Banglalink, driven by a strong sense of commitment to society and its people, has launched a seven-day 'connect and contribute' campaign to assist flood-affected communities in returning to normal life.

Through this campaign, Banglalink is not only standing beside the flood-affected people, but also creating an opportunity for people from all walks of life to contribute to this initiative. For every purchase of Banglalink's monthly packs priced at BDT 497, BDT 647, and BDT 798, the digital operator will donate BDT 100 until September 07 to the flood victims, with no additional cost to the customer. With the total donation raised through this campaign, the operator will buy relief materials, medicine or construction materials and hand it over to the Bangladesh Army.

Mehedi Al Amin, Marketing Operations Director, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink believes in empowering its customers and the communities in times of need. The recent floods have left catastrophic impacts on the lives and livelihood of people in the Eastern region, making it hard to even survive. In this difficult time, we are committed to lending a hand to those who need it the most. We believe our combined efforts with our customers will make a difference in their lives in the post-flood recovery stage."

