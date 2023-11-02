Bangladesh Water Expo 2023 started

The 5th edition of Bangladesh Water Expo 2023 is a premier gathering that showcases the latest advancements in water treatment, purification, and conservation technologies. The event will serve as a knowledge hub, bringing together experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from the water and wastewater treatment industry to exchange ideas, share experiences, and discuss the pressing issues surrounding water resources.

Key Event Highlights:

Cutting-Edge Technology: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the most innovative technologies and solutions designed to address water-related challenges. From smart water management systems to eco-friendly purification methods, this expo promises to unveil the future of wastewater management.

Market Insights: You can gain valuable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and developments in the wastewater treatment sector. Staying informed about the industry can help you make better decisions and adapt your strategies accordingly.

Networking Opportunities: The event will provide a unique networking platform for participants to connect with industry peers, potential collaborators, and those sharing a common interest in creating a water-secure world.

Partnerships and Collaborations: The expo might also present opportunities for forming partnerships with other companies in complementary areas of the water sector. Collaboration can lead to shared resources, knowledge exchange, and collective growth.



Event Details:

Date: 2nd, 3rd & 4th Nov 2023

Venue: ICCB, Dhaka

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Click here for event registration.

For registration and more information about the Bangladesh Water Expo 2023, please visit bangladeshwaterexpo.biz.