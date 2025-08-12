Bangladesh University observes International Youth Day 2025

The Department of Pharmacy at Bangladesh University observed the United Nations–declared International Youth Day 2025.

This year's theme was "Localizing the Sustainable Development Goals through Youth."

To mark the day, a colourful rally and a sapling plantation programme featuring rare and endangered medicinal plants were held on Tuesday morning at the university campus's Medicinal Plant Garden.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam, Registrar Brigadier General Md. Mahbubul Haque, Dean Professor Dr. Md. Tajul Islam, Professor Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Head of the Department of Architecture Architect Sheikh Ittam Saud, Head of the Department of Mathematics Umma Kulsum, Head of the Department of Pharmacy Professor Abul Kalam Azad, and Advisor to the Department of Pharmacy Professor Dr. S. M. Abdur Rahman, along with faculty members and students.

According to the organisers, the main objectives of the programme were to conserve biodiversity, promote traditional medicinal knowledge, and ensure active youth participation in environmental conservation. The initiative also supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), Goal 13 (Climate Action), and Goal 15 (Life on Land).

The day-long programme concluded with a vibrant rally at the university campus, where the young generation reaffirmed their commitment to building a sustainable society. The event was organized in its entirety by the Bangladesh University Pharmacy Students' Club.