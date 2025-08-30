Bangladesh Krishi Bank holds Khulna Division business conference

Bangladesh Krishi Bank held a business performance conference for its Khulna Division on August 30, reviewing achievements for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali attended as chief guest and highlighted the bank's consistent progress in supporting agriculture and small entrepreneurs, mobilising deposits, and disbursing loans. She urged officials to achieve 100% of business targets in the current financial year (2025–2026) through collective efforts.

The conference, presided over by Md. Abu Hashem Miah, General Manager (In-Charge) of Khulna Division; DMD Md. Abdur Rahim and Mohd. Khaleduzzaman attended as special guests.

Executives and branch managers from across the division were present at the event, where performance and achievements up to June 30, 2025, were presented.