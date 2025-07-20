Bangladesh Finance reports improved H1 earnings amid strategic restructuring

Bangladesh Finance PLC has reported improved unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, highlighting gains in profitability and capital strength as part of its ongoing strategic turnaround.

For the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, the company recorded a consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Tk 0.12, up from Tk 0.05 in the first quarter (January–March). The Board of Directors approved the financial statements on July 17, 2025.

The company attributed the performance to successful recovery efforts on stressed loans, leases, and advances, which enabled the release of surplus provisions, contributing to net profitability. Bangladesh Finance also cited cost optimisation and financial discipline as key factors behind the operational gains.

EPS for the second quarter (April–June) stood at Tk 0.07, compared to Tk 0.13 during the same period in 2024. Cumulative EPS for the first half of 2025 stood at Tk 0.12, down from Tk 0.33 in the corresponding period last year. The year-on-year difference reflects the company's conservative provisioning strategy and balance sheet cleansing undertaken in 2024.

In that year, Bangladesh Finance adopted a forward-looking, risk-based approach to provisioning, covering loans, leases, equity investments, and margin loan exposures -- without relying on regulatory forbearance. While this approach affected short-term results, it strengthened the company's balance sheet and improved its capacity to absorb future risks.

The company said it remains focused on prudent liquidity management, asset quality improvement, and portfolio diversification, particularly in SME, retail, and Shariah-compliant financing. Backed by digital transformation initiatives and a strengthened risk framework, Bangladesh Finance said it is positioned for sustainable performance and increased stakeholder confidence.