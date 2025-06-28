BADC, IRRI launch digital seed forecasting tool

In a move, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) have launched a digital seed demand forecasting tool to revolutionise seed planning in Bangladesh, said a press release.

At an inception workshop on June 26, 2025, in Dhaka -- supported by the World Bank and coordinated by APCU under the PARTNER programme -- key stakeholders gathered to chart implementation strategies.

"This is a transformation of how Bangladesh plans, produces, and delivers seeds," said Dr Swati Nayak of IRRI.

Dr AKM Mizanur Rahman of BADC emphasised collective action, while Director General Md Ruhul Amin Khan stressed its importance in tackling climate shocks.

Md Mojibar Rahman, who chaired the event, underscored the need for data-driven systems.

With IRRI's technical support, BADC aims to replace outdated manual methods and build an inclusive, efficient seed system. This innovation promises to improve food security and empower farmers through timely access to quality rice seeds.