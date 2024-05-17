Press Releases
Fri May 17, 2024 04:15 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 04:19 AM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Avery Dennison unites children living in world’s largest refugee camp through soccer partnership

Fri May 17, 2024 04:15 AM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 04:19 AM

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY), a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, is collaborating with the KLABU Foundation and the Bangladeshi NGO Friendship to host a soccer tournament for children living in Ukhiya at Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.

The 'Winning Spirit' tournament, which is open to boys and girls, takes place on May 15, at the KLABU Foundation sports clubhouse in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National (FDMN) camp, Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Avery Dennison has created and sponsored heat transfers and badges to feature on players' jerseys to convey messages of friendship, hope, and inclusion. The company will also provide backdrops, banners, plaques, and trophies, while donating sports equipment for use at the camp

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশি সাহায্যের প্রকল্প দ্রুত শেষ করার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ছোট প্রকল্প গ্রহণের পরিবর্তে জেলা ভিত্তিক প্রকল্প গ্রহণ করার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন বলে জানান পরিকল্পনা বিভাগের সিনিয়র সচিব সত্যজিৎ কর্মকার।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

‘শরীফার গল্প’ পাঠ্যবই থেকে বাদ দেওয়ার সুপারিশ বিশেষজ্ঞ কমিটির

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification