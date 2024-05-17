Avery Dennison unites children living in world’s largest refugee camp through soccer partnership

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY), a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions, is collaborating with the KLABU Foundation and the Bangladeshi NGO Friendship to host a soccer tournament for children living in Ukhiya at Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.

The 'Winning Spirit' tournament, which is open to boys and girls, takes place on May 15, at the KLABU Foundation sports clubhouse in the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National (FDMN) camp, Bangladesh.

Avery Dennison has created and sponsored heat transfers and badges to feature on players' jerseys to convey messages of friendship, hope, and inclusion. The company will also provide backdrops, banners, plaques, and trophies, while donating sports equipment for use at the camp