Astha IT expands into Saudi Arabia with GeoTech

Astha IT, a US-headquartered leader in digital transformation and frontier technology with over 16 years of experience, has announced its strategic expansion into the Middle Eastern market through a bilateral partnership with GeoTech.

The collaboration is a significant milestone as the two companies come together to enhance capabilities in the geospatial and software sectors. This collaboration was formalised at the Global AI Summit in Saudi Arabia.

Through this partnership, Astha IT and GeoTech will engage in a mutually beneficial exchange. GeoTech will utilise Astha IT's expert services to enhance its geolocation services, while Astha IT will assist GeoTech in expanding its operations into Bangladesh. This collaboration is set to drive major advancements and create new opportunities in both regions.

Astha IT CEO Hasnaeen Rizvi Rahman said, "We are commencing a collaboration, which represents a key milestone in our global expansion. By combining our strengths, we are confident this partnership will deliver transformative results both locally and internationally. Our goal is to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation in the geolocation sector."

The partnership underscores both companies' shared vision of leveraging technology to create new possibilities and enhance operational efficiencies. By building on local expertise and integrating international innovation, Astha IT and GeoTech are set to make a lasting impact on the geospatial and software industries.