Asiatic 360 launches Stackmist Digital Communication Limited

Asiatic 360 proudly announces the launch of its newest venture, Stackmist Digital Communication Limited, a cutting-edge influencer and content marketing company. The inauguration event, named Stackmist Gala, took place on June 6 at the elegant Aloki venue, marking a significant milestone in the digital marketing industry.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Chairman Assaduzzaman Noor. The evening also saw participation from key figures including Stackmist's Managing Director Morshed Alam, Director Iresh Zaker & CEO Tusnuva Ahmed Tina along with other senior officials. Their collective vision for Stackmist is to revolutionize the industry by ensuring seamless execution and fostering robust connections between brands and influencers.

Stackmist Digital Communication Limited aims to structure and streamline the influencer marketing landscape, creating a more organized and efficient ecosystem for both brands and influencers. This new initiative is set to offer innovative solutions and strategies that will enhance brand visibility and engagement in the digital space.

"The launch of Stackmist Digital Communication Limited represents a significant advancement in our efforts to lead the digital marketing frontier," said CEO Tusnuva Ahmed Tina. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between brands and influencers, enabling more effective and impactful collaborations."

Managing Director Morshed Alam added, "We are excited to introduce Stackmist as a pioneer in influencer marketing, committed to delivering exceptional results through innovative strategies and seamless execution."

The event also featured engaging presentations and interactive sessions, highlighting Stackmist's unique approach and vision for the future of influencer marketing. Attendees left with a clear understanding of how Stackmist intends to reshape the industry, ensuring mutually beneficial partnerships and driving success for all stakeholders involved.