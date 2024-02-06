Asian University for Women offers scholarships to 250 women from Gaza

The Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram, Bangladesh is offering scholarships to 250 highly qualified female students from war-torn Gaza to join the university's undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The scholarships will cover all costs of international travel, room, boarding, tuition, health care, and monthly stipend, according to a press release issued today.

The 250 students have already been chosen based on their past academic performance and other records of accomplishments.

AUW's Founder & CEO Kamal Ahmad conveyed his commitment regarding the scholarships when he called on Riad Mansour, ambassador of Palestine to the United Nations at the latter's offices in New York on February 1st.

Ambassador Mansour, who himself was an educator earlier in his career, deeply appreciated the gesture from AUW and assured of his support in enabling a rapid transfer of the students from Gaza to AUW's campus in Chattogram.

It may be noted that AUW was established by the Parliament of Bangladesh in 2008 to specifically support the education of women from conflict areas, among others.

It may be sadly noted that at least one AUW graduate who had returned to her home in Gaza remains untraceable to date.

A total of 1,600 students from 15 countries--Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Vietnam, and Yemen, currently attend AUW.

More than 85 percent of AUW students are on full or near-full scholarships funded by supporters from around the world.