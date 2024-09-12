Arena Media Bangladesh joins with Stagwell to transform marketing in Bangladesh.

Arena Media Bangladesh is a dynamic advertising agency delivering innovative, impactful solutions since 2009 across creative services, media and public relation. Arena Media Bangladesh announces their recent affiliation with Stagwell (STGW), a New York-based technology marketing services company renowned for transforming marketing through their unique blend of creativity and digital services.

Mark J. Penn is the Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company founded in 2015 with a $250 million investment from former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. Today, Stagwell generates $2 billion in annual revenue and employs over 13,000 people across 72 agencies in more than 32 countries. It has an integrated platform for the Modern Marketer which has expertise in Creative, Content, Branding, Production, Business Innovation, Digital & Customer Experience, Media Planning, Buying, Research, Design, PR, Crisis & Investor Relation and many more.

Stagwell has partnership with the world's most ambitious brands such as Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft etc.

"We are delighted to join Stagwell's prestigious global network and look forward to fostering collaborations with people at the forefront of challenging and transforming the art and science of marketing. As Bangladesh is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, we are poised to leverage our local expertise and contribute our unique insights to enhance data-driven, culturally-relevant marketing solutions that drive business growth worldwide." – Mazharul H. Chowdhury, Group Managing Director at Arena Media Bangladesh