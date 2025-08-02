Apparel Promoters crowned Champions of Smart Group Premier League

Apparel Promoters Ltd. were crowned champions of the Smart Group Premier League 2025 after a dominant 4–1 victory over Smart Polymer Industries Ltd. in Wednesday night's final at PHP Turf, Bayezid, Chattogram.

Fardin Khan starred for the champions and was named Man of the Match for his performance. Despite the defeat, Smart Polymer's Md. Touhid claimed Best Goalkeeper, while his teammate Wahidur Rahman finished as the tournament's Top Scorer.

The tournament featured four teams from across Smart Group divisions.

Tarekur Rahman, Director of Smart Group of Industries, handed out the prizes. He was joined by Shahidul Islam, Director (Marketing & Merchandising) of the Garments Division; Shafiqul Rahman, Director of the Group; and Zahedul Hasan of BM Energy (BD) Ltd.

The final drew staff and officials from across the Group, with the evening closing in celebratory fashion thanks to a post-match cultural programme.

