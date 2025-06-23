Apex recognised for retail excellence and sustainability at Retail Asia Awards

Apex Footwear Ltd has secured two awards at the Retail Asia Awards 2025, held on 4 June at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

The Bangladesh-based retailer was named "Footwear Retailer of the Year – Bangladesh" and received the award for "Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Bangladesh," marking the company's second consecutive win in both categories.

The Retail Asia Awards recognises innovation and excellence in the retail sector across the region. This year's ceremony featured brands such as Birkenstock South East Asia, H&M, IKEA Hong Kong, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore, Skechers Singapore, Swarovski, and 7-Eleven Singapore.

Awardees were selected through a judging panel comprising retail experts from KPMG China, EY-Parthenon Asia Pacific, PwC, Euromonitor International, Kearney & Partner, and RSM Singapore.

Founded in 1997 with a single 400 sq. ft. outlet, Apex now operates over 500 stores across Bangladesh. Its sustainability strategy includes solar power, rainwater harvesting, and recycled materials, with a target of cutting CO₂ emissions by 65% by 2027. Currently, 40% of its manufacturing energy comes from solar, and 96% of its leather is sourced from certified tanneries.