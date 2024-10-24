Amio Jitte Chai - empowering youth to shape the future

Democracy International and Daffodil International University Debating Club (DIUDC) are thrilled to announce the "Amio Jitte Chai-DIUDC National Debate Festival 2024", a unique three-day event from October 24-26, 2024, at Daffodil Smart City, Savar, Dhaka. As part of the broader Amio Jitte Chai Campaign, this festival will provide an unprecedented platform for students across Bangladesh to voice their opinions on pressing national issues through debate, dialogue, and creative expression.With a mission to empower youth and promote democratic values, the festival will engage over 64 debate teams from universities and schools, complemented by cultural and interactive activities. Esteemed representatives from civil society, political parties, and social influencers will also participate, ensuring that youth voices reach decision-makers.

The program was inaugurated today on October 24 with an opening ceremony featuring keynote addresses, followed by school-level debates and the quarterfinals. On October 25, the focus shifts to university-level debates, alongside workshops, theater performances, and cultural presentations. The final day, October 26, will host the final rounds, show debates, a policy dialogue, and the prize-giving ceremony, concluding with cultural performances that celebrate youth talent.

Karmakar Sumit, Chief Judge, former vice-president, SUDS, expressed excitement about the potential impact of the event: "Debate reflects society's truths and lies, shaking stagnant ideas and sparking new ones. Disagreements don't cause conflict; they foster solutions." Nasir Uddin, Motion Committee, former President, NSUDC, added: "Debate reshapes ideas and serves as a beacon that illuminates society's dark corners. It unites differing opinions, revealing the true beauty of debate in driving national progress."

The festival will feature several key events, starting with the Parliamentary Debate Competition, where 32 university teams and 32 school teams will compete in seven rounds using the Asian Parliamentary Debate format. The motions will address issues affecting citizens, especially the youth, such as education reforms, healthcare, employment, women's empowerment, road safety, political participation, and the rights of ethnic and minority groups. Adjudicators, including past debate champions, will ensure the quality of the debates. A Video Message Competition will invite participants to submit one-minute videos on the theme "Amio Jitte Chai," expressing their aspirations and visions for Bangladesh's future, with the top three submissions receiving special recognition. The Policy Dialogue on 'Democracy on Campus: Youth Preparations & Expectations' will feature distinguished panelists, including Manjur Al Matin,Faruk Wasif and Arif Sohel, discussing democratic values in educational institutions, with student participation and audience interaction enhancing the session. Thematic workshops will also be held, offering insights into the debate motions' social, political, and economic contexts. An interactive theater performance will highlight the campaign's core themes, followed by a quiz competition for an engaging learning experience. Finally, a Show Debate featuring former debaters and professionals will discuss youth-related policy issues, serving as a high-level example for participants. This event is made possible through the support of Democracy International, in partnership with Daffodil International University and several other sponsors committed to empowering youth.