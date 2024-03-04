Ami Probashi trained Licensed Recruiting Agencies on A-RMS

Ami Probashi organized a workshop and interactive session for 100+ recruiting agencies on March 2, 2024. Recruiting agency owners and representatives were trained about different updated features of the Ami Probashi Recruitment Management System (A-RMS). These features are useful for various government and value-added services in the migration sector. Recruiting agencies can now post jobs, select millions of aspiring migrants from their job portals, and complete all necessary government and BMET processes, all from the comfort of their office.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) delivered a welcome speech at the beginning of the event. Akbar Hossain Manju, Joint Secretary of BAIRA, and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, owner of Sadia International also spoke on the occasion. The speakers highlighted the significance and effectiveness of Ami Probashi in the digitalization of the migration process. They appreciated such a workshop and the need for smart Bangladesh, and smart migration.

Due to the introduction of the Ami Probashi system, recruiting agencies have saved time and money, increased capacity and efficiency, and brought much-needed transparency to the sector. Soon, demand letter attestation through Bangladesh embassies will be available on Ami Probashi making recruiting agencies work even easier.

Ami Probashi system is now the market leader in bringing technology-enabled solutions to the expatriate migration sector. In hopes of creating transparency, autonomy, and self-reliance for recruiting agencies, government stakeholders, and ultimately, aspiring migrants.