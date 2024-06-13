Amal Foundation organizes photo exhibition to celebrate World Refugee Day

Amal Foundation, a Bangladeshi non-profit with a sustainable development aim, has announced to host a photography exhibition titled "The Edge of Hope Exhibition", to draw attention to the life of the Rohingya refugee people on the occasion of World Refugee Day 2024.

Starting from June 20, the exhibition will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm every day till June 27 at the British Council premises.

The exhibition will feature the captivating photographs of renowned and acclaimed photographers Anthony Dawton from the UK and Jim McFarlane from Australia. They have collaboratively documented the resilience of Rohingya and climate refugees living in Bangladesh.

The photo exhibition will also serve as a window into the lives of these individuals, highlighting the enduring hope amidst their struggles. Through their lenses, the photographs will portray the dignity, unity, and hope that define the strength of the refugees.

The week-long event will start with an opening ceremony on the first day of the exhibition, followed by a series of engaging activities including a career workshop on June 24, a photography workshop on June 26, and a closing ceremony on June 27.

Representatives from various government and non-government organizations, universities, and media outlets will be in attendance. The exhibition will be open for all throughout the week, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the powerful stories captured in the photographs.

This exhibition seeks to reignite awareness and honor the strength and resilience of these vulnerable populations.