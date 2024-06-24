Amal Foundation launches World Refugee Day Photo Exhibition

AMAL Foundation, the emerging non-profit organization with a sustainable development mantra, kicked off its flagship "Edge of Hope" photography exhibition in commemoration of World Refugee Day on June 20th at the city's British Council premises in the presence of dignitaries from different embassies, development workers, and the photographers whose photos will be open for exhibition for the next 7 days. In the opening ceremony, the celebrated photographer duo Jim McFarlane & Anthony Dawton shared the profound narratives behind their thought-provoking images capturing the resilience and hopes of refugees from around the world with the audience.

The opening ceremony was an amalgamation of inspiring speeches, emphasizing the global responsibility to support and uplift refugees, and urging attendees to engage more deeply with the critical issues at hand. Esrat Karim, Founder and Director of Amal Foundation said, 'Most of the time people show the struggles of the displaced communities but this exhibition would be an example that this community has hope and resilience as well. Let us hope to work for these displaced communities and bring a sustainable change in their life.'

Photographer Anthony Dawton commented, "I am grateful to Amal Foundation for providing us with an opportunity to tell the story of these displaced people. My special thanks go to Esrat because for her this day has become possible."

The Director, Programmes of the British Council stated, "Through the lens of esteemed photographers, the exhibition vividly portrays the life stories of the Rohingya and climate refugees in Bangladesh. We welcome everyone to join us at the exhibition and experience this compelling journey firsthand."

After a warm inauguration ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the exhibition, participate in stimulating discussions, and connect with fellow advocates. This impactful ceremony signifies the launch of a seven-day event featuring workshops, panel discussions, and student competitions, all tailored to deepen our understanding of the refugee experience and ignite meaningful change.

For more information on the upcoming events and to get involved, please visit AMAL Foundation - We are thrilled to announce the EDGE OF... | Facebook/ Amal Foundation's Facebook Page.