Alpana Habib showcases Bangladeshi cuisine in Bangkok culinary event

Renowned Bangladeshi culinary expert Alpana Habib led a special cooking demonstration in Bangkok, as part of a cultural initiative hosted by the Embassy of Bangladesh in collaboration with Balbir's Cooking School.

Flying in from Dhaka for the occasion, Alpana prepared a selection of her signature dishes, including "Alomama'r Tehari," "Ghee Chop," and "Shahi Tukra." The event combined an exclusive cooking class with a buffet lunch, drawing 36 culinary students and invited guests.

Among the attendees were ambassadors from Mexico and Sri Lanka, diplomats from the Maldives, and the spouses of ambassadors from Chile, Italy, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, and South Africa. Local media personalities and food enthusiasts also joined the session, observing Alpana's demonstration with interest.

An international award winner and bestselling cookbook author, Alpana Habib captivated the audience with her unique cooking style and warm presence. Her culinary showcase generated strong interest in Bangladeshi cuisine among those in attendance.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Thailand, Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, was also present at the event.