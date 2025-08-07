Press Releases
Thu Aug 7, 2025 03:08 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 08:11 AM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

Alpana Habib showcases Bangladeshi cuisine in Bangkok culinary event

Thu Aug 7, 2025 03:08 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 08:11 AM
Thu Aug 7, 2025 03:08 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 08:11 AM

Renowned Bangladeshi culinary expert Alpana Habib led a special cooking demonstration in Bangkok, as part of a cultural initiative hosted by the Embassy of Bangladesh in collaboration with Balbir's Cooking School.

Flying in from Dhaka for the occasion, Alpana prepared a selection of her signature dishes, including "Alomama'r Tehari," "Ghee Chop," and "Shahi Tukra." The event combined an exclusive cooking class with a buffet lunch, drawing 36 culinary students and invited guests.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among the attendees were ambassadors from Mexico and Sri Lanka, diplomats from the Maldives, and the spouses of ambassadors from Chile, Italy, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, and South Africa. Local media personalities and food enthusiasts also joined the session, observing Alpana's demonstration with interest.

An international award winner and bestselling cookbook author, Alpana Habib captivated the audience with her unique cooking style and warm presence. Her culinary showcase generated strong interest in Bangladeshi cuisine among those in attendance.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Thailand, Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, was also present at the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলের হল কমিটি, মধ্যরাতে ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষার্থীদের বিক্ষোভ

রাত সোয়া ২টার দিকে উপাচার্য অধ্যাপক ড. নিয়াজ আহমদ খান শিক্ষার্থীদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জনগণের রায়ে আমরা গণতান্ত্রিক কল্যাণ রাষ্ট্র গড়ে তুলতে পারবো: তারেক রহমান

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে