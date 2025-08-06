AkijBashir Group enters cable industry with Eminence acquisition

AkijBashir Group has entered into Bangladesh's cable manufacturing industry signing an acquisition agreement with Eminence Electric Wire & Cables Limited at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka.

Under the agreement, AkijBashir Energy Limited, a subsidiary of AkijBashir Group, will begin production of wires and cables this year. The facility is designed to manufacture a full range of cable products, incorporating advanced technology and global standards in safety and durability.

Taslim Md. Khan, Managing Director of AkijBashir Group; Md. Khorshed Alam, Chief Operating Officer; and Mohammad Omar Faruq, Senior General Manager (Cable Operations), were present at the signing. Also in attendance were Engr. Mohd. Mashiul Haque, Managing Director of Eminence Electric Wire & Cables Ltd.; Adil Chowdhury, Managing Director of National Bank; Syed Rois Uddin, DMD of National Bank; Humaira Azam, Managing Director of LankaBangla Finance; Hasan Tanvir, DMD of Rupali Bank; and Maksuda Khanam, DMD of EXIM Bank, along with senior representatives from the respective organisations.

AkijBashir Group in a press release said, "We do not compromise on innovation, safety, and quality - and with that core principle, they are entering the cable industry, aiming to add a new dimension to the country's infrastructural growth."