AIUB organises seminar on delivering SDGs in Bangladesh

The Department of Economics at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised a seminar on "Delivering SDGs in Bangladesh: Experience and Outlook" under the Dr. Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series on 31 August 2025 at the AIUB campus.

Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Convenor of Citizen's Platform for SDGs Bangladesh, was the keynote speaker.

In his address, Dr. Debapriya discussed Bangladesh's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), outlining institutional initiatives such as ministry mapping, two National Action Plans, a Financing Strategy (2017), an M&E Framework (2018), and the world's first SDG Tracker (2017).

He also highlighted challenges in the country's data ecosystem, noting that only 44.8% of SDG indicators have updated data, while 12.8% still lack baseline information—factors that limit evidence-based policymaking.

Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam, Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, and Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor, attended as special guests. Students and faculty members joined the open-floor discussion, raising queries on the topic.

The seminar was moderated by Dr. Faria Sultana, Head of the Department of Economics. It was also attended by senior faculty members, deans, and officials of AIUB. At the closing, a token of appreciation was presented to the keynote speaker.