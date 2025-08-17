AIUB and Bangladesh Fencing Federation sign MoU

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and the Bangladesh Fencing Federation (BFF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the AIUB campus.

Under the three-year partnership, AIUB will serve as the official education partner of the federation. The agreement was signed on August 13 by Nadia Anwar, founder and chairman of the board of trustees at AIUB, and Major Qamrul Islam (Retd), president of the BFF.

Those present at the signing included Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor of AIUB; Prof Dr Manzur H Khan, proctor of AIUB; Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, adviser and dean-in-charge of FBA at AIUB; Mr Kazi Saiful Haque, treasurer of BFF; Mr Md Abu Jahid Chowdhury, national coach of BFF; and Mr Md Joynal Abedin, coordinator of the Office of Sports at AIUB.

The collaboration aims to create opportunities for student engagement, skill development and the growth of fencing in Bangladesh.