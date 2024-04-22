Air Arabia launches early bird promotion on 150,000 seats

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, unveiled an extraordinary early bird promotion called 'super seat sale' with discounted offers on 150,000 seats across the company's entire network.

The promotion includes non-stop flights from Bangladesh to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with fares starting from 10,592 BDT one way.

This early bird offer is available for booking from April 22nd to May 5th, 2024, with travel dates spanning from October 27th, 2024, to March 29th, 2025.

The 10,592 BDT one-way ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Dhaka and Chattogram to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, providing travelers with unbeatable value and convenience. Operating approximately 200 routes from its five strategic hubs located in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.

Committed to providing passengers with comfort, reliability, and unbeatable value, Air Arabia is an award-winning airline dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

For further information and to book your next trip, visit www.airarabia.com.