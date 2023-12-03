28th Build Bangladesh 2023 and Power Series of Exhibitions press conference held

CEMS-Global USA has announced the premier exhibitions dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector – the 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, in conjunction with the Power Series of Exhibitions in Bangladesh, and the 5th Water Bangladesh International Expo 2023, bringing these significant expos under one roof. Multinational exhibition organizer CEMS-Global USA unveiled the premier expos in a press briefing on 28 November 2023 at All Community Club Ltd. Conference hall, House no. 2, Road no. 137, Gulshan - 1, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh.

The 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, concurrently with the 22nd Real Estate Expo 2023 will have a significant impact on the construction and real estate industry in Bangladesh. Thanks to the country's rapid economic growth and development, the series of expos will play an important role in infrastructure development for the country's urbanization, as it brings together stakeholders from various industries, including construction, real estate and more. Along with that the expo also plays a vital role in promoting sustainable building practices and supports the country's economic development goals.

CEMS-Global USA's Power Series of Exhibitions has the potential to play a vital role in changing the nation's energy landscape as Bangladesh expands its search for alternative energy solutions. The 25th Power Bangladesh International Expo 2023, featuring Power Generation & Transmission, PV Power, Energy and Renewable Energy; in conjunction with the 20th Solar Bangladesh International Expo 2023, featuring PhotoVoltaic Solar Generation & Transmission, Solar Equipment, Energy and Renewable Energy and the 5th Dhaka International Lighting Expo 2023, featuring lighting control, intelligent system, LED technology and lighting, lighting engineering, lighting design and intelligent lighting, altogether highlight the dedication which Bangladesh has brought in the burgeoning booming power sector. Moreover, the 5th Water Bangladesh International Expo 2023 will be showcasing the water, wastewater technologies and solution-based products and service industry. It will reveal to the country, the rapid developments in the industry as well as new technology components.

The press conference was held to shed light on the remarkable lineup of events and their potential impact on Bangladesh's growth and development. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth, it has become a platform for industry leaders, investors, and professionals from various sectors, including construction, real estate, power, solar energy, lighting, home & office electronics and water technology, to come together and shape the future of Bangladesh's built environment. The press conference has provided an exclusive preview of what attendees can expect from these influential expos.

The Chief Guest at the Expo inauguration ceremony will be Mr. Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Industry.

Meherun N. Islam, President and Group Managing Director of CEMS-Global USA & Asia-Pacific, spoke at the beginning of the event and said that these multisectoral exhibitions, featuring the two major sectors have predominantly showcased one of the core developments in Bangladesh. As we are aware of the fact that Bangladesh is expected to be the 24th largest economy globally by 2030, according to the National Human Development Report (NHDR), multisectoral exhibitions will enhance the possibility of increasing B2B connection in this sector.

S.S. Sarwar, Group CEO of CEMS-Global, Jabed Ahmed, Chief Consultant of CEMS-Global, and Tanveer Qamrul Islam, Executive Director of CEMS-Global were also present at the press conference.

The separate exhibitions are set to take place from 7 to 9 December, 2023 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh. The exhibitions will be open to the business visitors upon registration every day from 10.30 am to 8.00 pm.