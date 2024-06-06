20 individuals and organizations received the Tourism Award

TOAB International Tourism Award (TITA) honored 20 individuals and organizations in various categories for their significant contributions to various sectors of tourism. The award was given by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOWAB), the leading trade organization of the country's tourism industry, in a grand ceremony held at Hotel Sheraton Dhaka in the capital today. Special awards were also given to the TOAB founding members and individuals for their contributions to the establishment and development of TOAB. Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan handed over the awards to the winners at the award ceremony.

The Ambassador of Nepal in Bangladesh H.E. Ghanshyam Bhandari, Chargé d'Affaires of Singapore High Commission H.E. Sheela Pillai, President of FBCCI Mahbubul Alam, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mokammel Hossain was present in the award ceremony as Guest of Honor while the Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik was present as a special guest.

The chief guest tourism minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said in his speech that it is very important for those involved in the tourism industry to give awards for their appreciation for their good works. he believes that the award launched by TOAB today will inspire the people involved in this sector.