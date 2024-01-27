18th BCS Forum silver jubilee celebrated

The silver jubilee of the 18th BCS has been celebrated at a hotel in Dhaka, said a press release.

A total of 150 officers of 18th BCS in and outside Dhaka participated in this event on January 25, organised by the 18th BCS Forum.

The forum President Suraiya Parveen Shelley chaired the event while its Secretary General Md Rafiqul Islam delivered welcome speech.

Joint Secretary Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Welfare Board President Md Haider Ali, Treasurer Prof ASM Mdadul Kabir, and Office Secretary Zahid Bin Mateen, among others, were present on the occasion. Besides, Dr Mohammad Abdul Hadi Khan and Ayesha Siddiqa Shelley attended the event.