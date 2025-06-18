15th Social Business Day 2025 to be held on June 27-28

Yunus Centre and Grameen Group will organise the 15th edition of Social Business Day from June 27-28 at the Samajik Convention Centre in Zirabo, Savar, under the theme of - "Social Business is the Most Effective Way to Ensure Healthcare for All."

The event aims to be a global convergence of knowledge, experience, and innovation - addressing inequalities and limitations across healthcare and other sectors to build a sustainable, just, and humane world.

The two-day program will feature five plenary sessions, and eight breakout sessions focused on diverse perspectives and ideas.

More than 1,000 participants are expected, including more than 180 international delegates from 25 countries. Prominent speakers include Professor Md. Saidur Rahman, Health & Family Welfare assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Omar Ishrak, former CEO & Chairman of Medtronic and former chairman of the Board, Intel Corporation; Dr. Ismail Serageldin, former Vice President of the World Bank (1992–2000); Erik Solheim, former Executive Director of UN Environment and former Minister of Environment & Climate, Norway, among many other distinguished guests.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker.

As part of the extended program, a special Academia Dialogue will be held on June 29 in collaboration with North South University, engaging teachers, students, and researchers to explore the role of social business in driving societal progress.

Following this, the Three Zero Club Convention will take place—focusing on how to achieve zero carbon emissions, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment in the world.

Interested participants are invited to register at the following link: https://socialbusinesspedia.com/events/sbd2025/registration

