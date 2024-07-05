100 mothers receive prizes in Mother's Day campaign

ToguMogu, a parenting app, partnered with Shakti+ and Goofi to honour mothers during a special Mother's Day campaign.

The campaign themed, "Mothers know best, do best for them," lasted throughout May. As part of the campaign, ToguMogu organised a quiz on its app, with over 15,000 mothers participating.

Out of the 100 winners, the top 50 were invited to a grand event at the Lake Shore Hotel in Dhaka, where 10 winning mothers received grand prizes through a lottery.

Shamsun Nahar, principal nutritionist of Birdem General Hospital and Tarana Anis, ECD specialist and child psychologist at Evercare Hospital, conducted sessions at the event.