Zaved Akhtar elected FICCI president

Zaved Akhtar, chairman and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, has been elected as president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for a two-year term.

Akhtar will succeed Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, who served the FICCI as president from 2022-2023, the chamber said in a press release today.

Besides, Eric M Walker, managing director of Chevron Bangladesh, and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone Ltd, were elected senior vice-president and vice-president respectively.

The FICCI also declared the names of a 15-member board of directors at its annual general meeting held at the Westin Dhaka yesterday.

The newly-elected board of directors will take charge on January 1 next year, after the tenure of the incumbent board ends on December 31 this year.

"It is with great honour and a sense of profound responsibility that I accept the role of the president of FICCI," said Zaved.

"I would like to thank my predecessor Nasir Ezaz Bijoy for his steadfast leadership in driving FICCI's success for the past two years, and I am looking forward to working closely with the dedicated FICCI board of directors and the distinguished representatives from our member companies to take FICCI to greater heights."

"Together, we will not only uphold the chamber's illustrious legacy but also amplify its impact, and work towards the nation's vision of evolving into a smart and advanced economy by 2041," he added.

Naser, the chamber's current president, expressed his gratitude to FICCI board of directors for their enormous support throughout his journey with the chamber.

"I congratulate the newly-elected president, senior vice-president, vice president, and the board of directors," Naser said.

"I am confident that the new board will continue the advocacy to build more strong partnerships and collaborations with the government and other stakeholders to align with Vision 2041 to build a "Smart Bangladesh." I wish they achieve great accomplishments in the coming days," he added.