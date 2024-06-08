Zahir becomes chairman of National Finance

Sharif Zahir has recently been elected as the chairman of National Finance at the company's 207th board meeting.

Zahir is the managing director of Ananta Group, a prominent name in the apparel and textile industry of Bangladesh.

He previously worked for United Commercial Bank and Vanguard Asset Management.

Under his dynamic leadership, Ananta Group has diversified into real estate, banking and e-commerce, setting new benchmarks in each sector.

Sharif will bring substantial expertise in financial management and strategic growth to his new role at National Finance, the NBFI said in a press release.

He obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in economics and finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

The non-bank financial institution also appointed Maruf Akter Mannan to the post of vice-chairman.

As an eminent businessman, he serves as director of OMC Group of Companies, one of the leading solution providers in the field of science and technology with over 44 years of experience having diversified activities in healthcare, steel, textile, footwear, life science and construction sectors.

Mannan completed his bachelor's degree in finance and information systems management from North South University and master's degree in finance and information systems management from the New Jersey Institute of Science and Technology at Newark in the US.