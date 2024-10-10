Walton launches digital campaign with 'double million' offer

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and senior officials of Walton Group pose for photographs after the launch of “Walton Digital Campaign Season-21” at the company’s corporate office in the capital on Wednesday. Photo: Walton

The country's electronics giant Walton has launched "Digital Campaign Season-21" across the country from October 10 to December 31.

The campaign features a double million offer under which customers can win Tk 20 lakh on purchase of Walton fridge, television, washing machine or BLDC (brushless direct-current motor) fan and sure cashback, according to a press release.

The offers will be applicable to purchases from Walton Plaza, distributor outlets across the country and online sales platform "E-plaza".

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, who joined as brand ambassador of "Digital Campaign Season-21", inaugurated the season at the company's corporate office in the capital on Wednesday.

"Walton is not just a brand; it's the pride of Bangladesh," Mim said. "Walton products are now at every home of Bangladesh."

"Beyond the country's boundaries, Walton products are being exported to many countries around the world. We feel proud that Walton has now been turned into a global electronics brand."

"In the previous several seasons of the campaign, many customers became millionaires after they had purchased Walton products," she said, thanking Walton for ensuring the best services.

Amin Khan, senior executive director of Walton, moderated the function, where Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, Eva Rezwana Nilu, additional managing director of Walton Hi-Tech, Galib Bin Mohammad, chief marketing officer, Md Firoj Alam, head of sales at Walton Distributor Network, and Ariful Ambia, head of Walton Strategic Business Development, were present.

Among others, Tanvir Rahman, chief business officer of Walton AC, and Tahasinul Haque, chief business officer of Walton Fridge, Mostafa Kamal, chief business officer of Home Appliance, Tanvir Anjum, managing director of Business Coordinator at Walton Hi-Tech, and Mofizur Rahman, chief information officer, Zoheb Ahmed, deputy chief marketing officer, and Habib Iftekhar Alam, deputy chief business officer of Walton TV, were also present.