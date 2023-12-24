Voltech Bangladesh avails Midland Bank’s services

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank Ltd, and C Natarajan, senior vice-president for international operation of Voltech Bangladesh Private Ltd, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Voltech Bangladesh Private Ltd recently to provide its online "MDB Midland Cash Management" application for daily business banking and cash management.

Established in 2018, Voltech Bangladesh is a concern of India-based Voltech Group. It provides specialised services for power plants and substations, said a press release.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, and C Natarajan, senior vice-president for international operation of the engineering company, inked the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan.

Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of the bank's corporate liability unit, and Zia Khan, country manager of Voltech Bangladesh, were present.