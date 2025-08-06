Visa organises ‘Leadership Conclave Bangladesh’ to promote digital empowerment

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with hosts and Visa's partners from the banks and non-bank financial institutions at the recently held “Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2025” at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital’s Banani. Photo: Visa

Visa, the global digital payment solutions provider, recently organised a programme, titled "Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2025" to reaffirm its continued commitment to supporting Bangladesh's transition towards a digitally empowered economy.

This year's event brought together representatives from over 60 organisations, including leading local and international banks, mobile financial service (MFS) providers, fintech platforms, government and development agencies, diplomatic missions, and private sector leaders spanning e-commerce, retail, aviation, and agricultural technology (agri-tech).

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the programme as the chief guest at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani, according to a press release.

Visa honoured 17 organisations from Bangladesh's banking, fintech, and retail sectors in recognition of their notable contributions to the digital payments ecosystem between July 2024 and June 2025.

A total of 30 awards were conferred, celebrating excellence across various categories such as fintech, merchant acceptance, e-commerce, cross-border payments, Visa debit and credit card operations, and commercial cards, highlighting innovation and leadership in the country's rapidly expanding digital economy.

Commenting on the occasion, Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager for India and South Asia at Visa, stated: "Through strategic collaborations and the introduction of cutting-edge payment solutions, we aim to empower consumers, businesses, and communities across the country."

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, remarked: "This year's Visa Leadership Conclave serves not only as a testament to progress but also affirms our collective commitment to building a more connected and resilient financial future."

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, head of product for India and South Asia at Visa, was also present, along with Visa's partners, including representatives from banks, NBFIs, fintechs, merchants, and processors, with participation from managing directors, CEOs, and senior management teams.