Visa launches fourth edition of 'Visa Accelerator Program'

Visa, a global digital payment service provider, has launched the fourth edition of "Visa Accelerator Program" with an open call for applications today.

Applications for this edition of the programme will close on March 8.

Soumya Basu, country manager for Visa Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, inaugurated the programme, said a press release.

"We are delighted to invite up-and-coming payment innovations of the country to the Visa Accelerator Program and power their solutions with Visa," said Basu.

"The program offers startups a unique opportunity to work with our subject matter experts to enhance and test their solutions with real-world opportunities, building a runway for growth."

"We aim to drive the next wave of momentum for global payments by enabling seamless, safe money movement through positive payments experiences," he added.

The selected startups will engage in the programme from May to November 2024, culminating with a demo day later.

Tailored for companies in the pivotal expansion stage, the program will emphasise on development of proof of concept, product solutioning and fast-tracked commercialisation, arming startups with potential collaboration and accelerated growth.

A select group of startups from across the Asia-Pacific region will address evolving challenges of the payment ecosystem.

Launched in 2020, the Visa Accelerator Program has consistently supported advanced stage startups with experienced mentors, cutting-edge technology, and opened doors to investment opportunities.