United Lube Oil, Delta Life team up for better motorcycle safety

Wayez Mahmud, director of United Lube Oil Limited, and Uttam Kumar Sadhu, chief executive officer of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the United Group’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Impact PR

United Lube Oil Limited, a distributor of Petronas Lubricants in Bangladesh and a subsidiary of United Group, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delta Life Insurance Company Limited.

Wayez Mahmud, director of the oil and energy company, and Uttam Kumar Sadhu, chief executive officer of the life insurer, penned the MoU at the United Group's corporate head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

This initiative aims to enhance road safety for motorbikers by providing them with health and life insurance coverage.

Bikers will receive specialised insurance benefits upon purchasing Petronas Sprinta Lubricant and registering via the QR code on product stickers.

Both the oil and energy company and the life insurer have jointly launched the campaign, titled "Ride Safe Campaign" in the wake of the concerning rise in motorcycle accidents in Bangladesh.

Khalid Hasan, adviser of the oil and energy company, and Rajib Kanti Saha, executive vice-president of the life insurer, and MI Miltan Bepari, chief financial officer, along with other executives from both the organisations were also present.