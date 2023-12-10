Organisation News
Unilever contributes Tk 7.26cr to 'Labour Welfare Foundation' fund

Syeda Durdana Kabir, human resource director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd, SOM Rashedul Quayum, legal director and company secretary, and Mohammad Naharul Molla, regulatory affairs head and company secretary of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd, hand over a cheque to Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment, in Dhaka recently. Photo: Unilever Bangladesh

Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL) and Unilever Consumer Care Ltd (UCL) have contributed approximately Tk 7.26 crore of the company's profit to the "Labour Welfare Foundation" fund under the ministry of labour and employment as its contribution to workers' share of profit.

Syeda Durdana Kabir, human resource director of UBL, and Mohammad Naharul Molla, regulatory affairs head and company secretary of UCL, handed over cheques to Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment, in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

SOM Rashedul Quayum, legal director and company secretary, UBL, along with other senior officials of both institutions were also present.

