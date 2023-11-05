UCB opens lounge at Jashore Airport

Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sun Nov 5, 2023 08:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 09:01 PM

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary, Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice president and head of brand marketing & corporate affairs division, and Reazul Islam Masoud, manager of Jashore Airport, were present during the inauguration of an “UCB Imperial Lounge” at the airport yesterday. Photo: UCB

United Commercial Bank PLC opened its "UCB Imperial Lounge" at Jashore Airport yesterday.

Arif Quadri, the lender's managing director and CEO, inaugurated the lounge which can be accessed by the bank's credit cardholders, says a press release.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary, Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice president and head of brand marketing & corporate affairs division, and Reazul Islam Masoud, the airport's manager, were present.

