UCB opens lounge at Jashore Airport

United Commercial Bank PLC opened its "UCB Imperial Lounge" at Jashore Airport yesterday.

Arif Quadri, the lender's managing director and CEO, inaugurated the lounge which can be accessed by the bank's credit cardholders, says a press release.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary, Abul Kalam Azad, executive vice president and head of brand marketing & corporate affairs division, and Reazul Islam Masoud, the airport's manager, were present.