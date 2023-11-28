Trade delegation to visit Thailand

A 50-member trade delegation led by Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the ministry of commerce, will go to Thailand to take part in a business-to-business matchmaking seminar to be held in Bangkok on Thursday.

Rahim will be accompanied by Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, and Shams Mahmud, president of the Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI), during the visit.

This will be the first of a series of planned visits to Thailand by the BTCCI to help make Thailand the gateway for Bangladesh to Southeast Asia and promote Bangladesh as the gateway to South Asia for Thailand, said a press release.

The BTCCI along with the commerce ministry of Thailand and the Thai embassy will jointly organise the seminar styled "Bangladesh and Thailand: New horizons for trade and investment".

Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange, will present a keynote paper at the seminar, the trade body said the a press release.

Over 100 Thai companies comprising agro, beauty and skincare, construction, light engineering, textile, aviation, hospitality, renewable energy and fisheries sectors will be participating in the event.

Discussions on free trade agreement between Bangladesh and Thailand along with ways to encourage foreign direct investment, joint ventures, transfer of technology and new avenues of cooperation are expected to take place during the visit.