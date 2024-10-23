Textile Series of Exhibitions to begin on Nov 6

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia-Pacific, speaks at a press conference regarding the 23rd Bangladesh edition of the Textile Series of Exhibitions at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today. Photo: CEMS Global

The 23rd Bangladesh edition of the "Textile Series of Exhibitions" is scheduled to kick off on November 6 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in the capital's Purbachal area.

The four-day-long event, comprising three comprehensive shows under one roof, will exhibit textile garment machinery, yarn, fabric, accessories, dyestuff and chemicals.

CEMS-Global USA, who will host the exhibitions, made the disclosure at a press conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS Global USA and Asia-Pacific, presided over the conference.

With more than two decades of success, these three expos will offer unmatched networking opportunities and cross-border collaborations with international manufacturers. They have been serving the Bangladesh textile and garment industry for the past 23 years, the press release added.

SS Sarwar, group chief executive officer of CEMS-Global USA, Tanveer Qamrul Islam, executive director of CEMS-Global, and Mahmud Riyad Hassan, deputy general manager for marketing & sales at CEMS Bangladesh, among others, were also present.