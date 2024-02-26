Team Pharma organises annual sales and marketing conference

Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of Team Group, poses for photographs in the Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2024 of Team Pharmaceuticals at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Team Group

Team Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an emerging pharmaceutical company in the country, recently organised its "Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2024" at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar.

Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of Team Group, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the drug maker said in a press release.

Rakib applauded all the members for their efforts and contribution to making the year 2023 successful.

He recounted the various successes and challenges faced by the team over the past years and shared his vision for the future. He also motivated participants to find success in the local and overseas market.

The company rewarded the best-performing employees of 2023 in various categories in the event.

Abdullah Hil Nakib, deputy managing director of the group, MA Monsur, director and chief operating officer, and Md Abdul Wahab, director of sales and distribution, were present.

Monsur analysed last year's sales performance and discussed the sales plan for the coming year.

Among others, Dipak Kumar Saha, executive director for marketing of the company, and M Maswood Hassan, general manager of human resources division, along with other senior officials were also present.