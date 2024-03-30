Tanvir Ahmed re-elected as MD of Envoy Textiles

Organisation News
Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Textiles, recently attends its 28th annual general meeting at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka, where Tanvir Ahmed was re-elected as its managing director for a five-year term. Photo: Envoy Textiles

Tanvir Ahmed has been re-elected as managing director of Envoy Textiles for another five-year term.

Sunil Daulatram Daryanani, nominated by Epic Garments, was elected as a new director in place of Shehrin Salam Oishee.

Envoy Textiles held its 28th annual general meeting with these critical outcomes for its leadership and board structure in a hybrid format at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka yesterday, the company said in a press release.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of the textile company, chaired the meeting, which reinforced the company's strategic direction by unanimously re-electing Ahmed along with Sumayyah Ahmed as directors.

