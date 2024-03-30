Tanvir Ahmed re-elected as MD of Envoy Textiles
Tanvir Ahmed has been re-elected as managing director of Envoy Textiles for another five-year term.
Sunil Daulatram Daryanani, nominated by Epic Garments, was elected as a new director in place of Shehrin Salam Oishee.
Envoy Textiles held its 28th annual general meeting with these critical outcomes for its leadership and board structure in a hybrid format at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka yesterday, the company said in a press release.
Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of the textile company, chaired the meeting, which reinforced the company's strategic direction by unanimously re-electing Ahmed along with Sumayyah Ahmed as directors.
Comments