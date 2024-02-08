Syntax Global receives ISO certification

FM Reaz-ul Islam Sharear, managing director of Syntax Global, receives a certificate of the “International Organization for Standardization” (ISO) certification at the company’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Syntax Global

Agribusiness Syntax Global recently attained a certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for "demonstrating commitment to quality management".

The ISO certification (ISO 9001:2015) is a testament to Syntax Global's dedication to providing customers with products and services that meet or exceed international benchmarks, said a press release.

This certification reflects Syntax Global's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence in every aspect of its management process and maintenance, it said.

FM Reaz-ul Islam Sharear, managing director of the company, received a certificate at its head office in Dhaka.

"Receiving ISO symbolises our team's dedication. It fuels our organic food revolution, ensuring quality, customer satisfaction and improvement," said Shariar.

He said the ISO certification process involved a comprehensive examination of Syntax Global's quality management systems, internal processes, and adherence to the industry's best practices.

Customers and partners can have increased confidence in Syntax Global's ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services, now backed by the globally recognised ISO certification, added the press statement.

The company has set a vision to contribute to the national economy through agriculture and fish and livestock farming, it said.