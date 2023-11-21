Switzerland-Bangladesh chamber holds its AGM

Reto Renggli, ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, poses for photographs with members of the Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) at its 12th annual general meeting held at the Crowne Plaza in Gulshan recently. Photo: Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Foreign direct investment from Swiss companies doubled to $77.28 million in 2022 from $37.80 million in 2021, according to Abdur Rashid, president of the Switzerland-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI).

He made the comments while speaking at the AGM of the platform at the Crowne Plaza Dhaka in Gulshan recently, said a press release.

He requested everyone to work together to accelerate the growth of bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Switzerland.

Reto Renggli, ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, attended the AGM as chief guest and emphasised expanding commercial activities more between Bangladesh and Switzerland to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

Vidiya Amrit Khan, SBCCI vice-president and executive director of Tutelar Oil Services Company Pvt Ltd, in her welcome speech stated that the SBCCI has led the way in supporting Swiss businesses in doing business in Bangladesh ever since its inception.

Tarun Patwary, country manager of Kuehne+Nagel Bangladesh, Saad Omar Fahim, secretary general of the SBCCI and director of Clarichem Bangladesh, were present.

Among others, Debabrata Roy Chowdhury, Julian A Weber, Iqbal Chowdhury, Hedayet Ullah, Marke Heeb, Sontosh Chandra Nath, executive members of the chamber, Naquib Khan, adviser, Eros Robbiani, Khaled Chowdhury and Tobias Hellinger, representatives of Swiss embassy, and Mohammad Mohi Uddin Bhuiyan, coordinator of the SBCCI, were also present.