Sunshine Bricks honoured as “Green Champion”

Asif Ariff Tabani, chairman of Mirpur Ceramics Works, receives an award at the “Fostering Climate Finance Partnership in Bangladesh” event jointly organised by Global Climate Partnership Fund and Mutual Trust Bank at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital recently. Photo: Sunshine Bricks

Sunshine Bricks was recently honoured as a "Green Champion" for manufacturing construction materials with the successful implementation of energy-efficient tunnel kiln technology.

The event, styled "Fostering Climate Finance Partnership in Bangladesh", was jointly organised by Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF) and Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Asif Ariff Tabani, chairman of Mirpur Ceramic Works, which is the parent company of Sunshine Bricks, received the award, read a press release.

Sunshine Bricks' factory makes ceramic bricks and blocks using European technology and by burning natural gas rather than coal like other factories, which produces less emissions.

Furthermore, due to the tunnel kiln technology, at least 20 percent less fuel is consumed, according to a press release.

The heat produced in the factory is relayed through ducts and used to dry the raw ceramic bricks and blocks.

The factory also does not use topsoil for production. It only mines from selected clay mines and takes clay only up to 80-100 feet depth.

Switzerland-based organisation GCPF has been promoting environmental balance through low fuel consumption and technological excellence.

That is why they are encouraging the new factories of Bangladesh to be environmentally friendly by awarding them with the name "Green Champion".

Sakif Ariff Tabani, vice-chairman of MCW Group of Companies, and Ayesha Sanaa Asif Tabani, director, were also present.