Summit Alliance Port makes Tk 8.5cr profit

Summit Alliance Port Limited saw a 27.7 percent fall in profit in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24.

The profit came to stand at Tk 8.5 crore for the market leader in inland container depot and container freight services.

In contrast it was Tk 10.96 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 0.36 in the July-September period of this year whereas it was Tk 0.46 in the same period last year.

The EPS has fallen due to a drop in the volume of containers handled and a decrease in revenue, the company said.

The consolidated net asset value per share edged up to Tk 33.47 from Tk 33.11 while the consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) dipped to Tk 0.56 from Tk 0.66.

The company said the NOCFPS has decreased due to a fall in collections from clients.