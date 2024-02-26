Square Toiletries holds annual sales conference

Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries, poses for photographs with award-winning employees and participants of the annual sales conference 2024 at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Square Toiletries

Square Toiletries Ltd recently organised its annual sales conference with the theme "Jitte Hole Lorte Hobe (To win, we must fight)" at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar.

Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of the company, attended the conference as chief guest, the company said in a press release.

The company rewarded the top performing employees of the company for their outstanding performance at the conference, which was attended by almost 1,500 officials of the Square Toiletries team.

At the event, the company launched three new products under the brand "Maya": "Maya True Herbs Herbal Coconut Oil", "Maya All Natural Moroccan Argan Oil", and "Maya All Natural Spanish Rosehip Seed Oil".

Committed to its promise of "Look Well, Live Well", the company has always been devoted to enhancing the quality of life of the people of the country.

Every member of the organisation is determined to satisfy the changing needs of the people by providing high-quality products without compromising on any aspect.

Malik Mohammed Sayeed, chief operating officer of the company, M Golam Kibria, executive director, Ejazur Rahman, a specialised trainer, and actor Siam Ahmed, brand ambassador of Meril Petroleum Jelly, along with senior officials of the company were also present.