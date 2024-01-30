Square Pharma organises sales & marketing conference

Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals, attends an “Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2023” of the company in Cox’s Bazar today. Photo: Square Pharmaceuticals

Square Pharmaceuticals has organised "Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2023" in Cox's Bazar today.

Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of the pharmaceutical company, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Chowdhury thanked all the members for their efforts and contribution to make the year 2023 successful and emphasised the opportunities and challenges to confront in 2024.

Samuel S Chowdhury, chairman of Square Group, Kabir Reza, executive director of accounts and finance, Muhammad Zahangir Alam, executive director of finance and strategy, attended the event.

Speakers discussed the overall performance in 2023 and specific action plan as well as strategies for 2024 at the conference.

The drug maker also awarded the best performers of 2023 at the event.

Md Atiquzzaman, director of marketing of the company, moderated the programme, also attended by medical representatives of the company across the country.