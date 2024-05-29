Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Wed May 29, 2024 08:24 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 08:25 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Six MFIs sign deals with bKash

Star Business Desk
Wed May 29, 2024 08:24 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 08:25 PM
Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, poses for photographs after signing separate agreements with six microfinance institutions at a hotel in the capital recently. Photo: bKash

bKash recently signed agreements with six microfinance institutions (MFIs) to avail the services of instalment payments for their loan and savings schemes.

The MFIs are the Society for Social Service (SSS), the Development Initiative for Social Advancement (DISA), Social Advancement Through Unity (SATU), Pally Bikash Kendra (PBK), Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS), and Bangladesh Fellowship Foundation (BFF).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, penned separate agreements with the chief executives of these organisations at a hotel in the capital, according to a press release.

Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, acting executive director of SSS, Md Shahid Ullah, chief executive of DISA, Mirza Sakif Hossain, deputy director (HR) of SATU, Khaleda Shams, deputy CEO of PBK, AFM Akhter Uddin, chief executive of UDPS, and John Das, executive director of BFF, attended the signing ceremony.

The service will cater to more than 5 lakh microfinance customers.

MFI customers can pay loan instalments and deposit savings in a few simple steps from the microfinance payment option in bKash app or by dialling USSD code *247#.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification