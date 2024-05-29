Six MFIs sign deals with bKash

Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, poses for photographs after signing separate agreements with six microfinance institutions at a hotel in the capital recently. Photo: bKash

bKash recently signed agreements with six microfinance institutions (MFIs) to avail the services of instalment payments for their loan and savings schemes.

The MFIs are the Society for Social Service (SSS), the Development Initiative for Social Advancement (DISA), Social Advancement Through Unity (SATU), Pally Bikash Kendra (PBK), Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS), and Bangladesh Fellowship Foundation (BFF).

Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, penned separate agreements with the chief executives of these organisations at a hotel in the capital, according to a press release.

Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, acting executive director of SSS, Md Shahid Ullah, chief executive of DISA, Mirza Sakif Hossain, deputy director (HR) of SATU, Khaleda Shams, deputy CEO of PBK, AFM Akhter Uddin, chief executive of UDPS, and John Das, executive director of BFF, attended the signing ceremony.

The service will cater to more than 5 lakh microfinance customers.

MFI customers can pay loan instalments and deposit savings in a few simple steps from the microfinance payment option in bKash app or by dialling USSD code *247#.