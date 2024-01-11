Singer launches ‘Marhaba Istanbul’ campaign

Singer Bangladesh has launched a new campaign, styled "Singer Marhaba Istanbul", which offers a four-day and three-night trip to Istanbul tailored for couples.

This campaign will continue till January 31 of this year, the company said in a press release.

Purchasing any product from any Singer outlet, dealer outlet, or www.singerbd.com, customers can get the chance to travel to Istanbul while enjoying guaranteed discounts during this campaign.

The consumer electronic and home appliance company is also offering exchange offers and cash discounts along with many other benefits.

Customers can avail up to Tk 20,000 discount under exchange offers on refrigerators, up to Tk 7,000 discount on no-frost refrigerators, Tk 6,000 discount under exchange offers on TVs and up to Tk 5,000 cash discount.

They can also utilise up to Tk 4,000 discount on washing machines, up to Tk 3,500 discount on microwave ovens, up to Tk 9,000 discount on laptops and up to 9 percent discount on kitchen and small appliances.

They can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months.

Depending on product category, buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.