ShopUp sets up office in India

ShopUp, the largest business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform in Bangladesh, has set up a tech and innovation centre in Bengaluru, India.

This expansion is a major milestone for ShopUp, allowing it to leverage Bengaluru's status as the "Silicon Valley of the East".

By entering this market, the platform is accessing global technology talents and adopting the latest technology practices.

ShopUp's Bengaluru office has already employed around 100 top-tier engineers, data scientists, and product managers, who have experience of working in top startups and tech companies of the region like Walmart, GoJek, Infosys, Uber, Myntra, Vogo, and Falabella.

Navaneetha Krishnan, who leads the team as the chief technology officer of ShopUp, is a key engineering figure in the Bengaluru tech industry and one of the main minds behind the technological prowess of companies like Zoho and Freshworks.

After extensive layers of approval from both countries, the ShopUp India office was officially inaugurated in Bengaluru in March this year.

The establishment of this centre underscores the platform's commitment to investing in technology and human capital to support its growth and operational excellence.

By tapping into Bengaluru's vibrant tech ecosystem, ShopUp aims to build a zero-leak, cost-effective, end-to-end system for managing the food supply chain.

This is imperative to remaining at the forefront of the B2B commerce industry in South Asia.