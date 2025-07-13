SheSTEM, Walton Group partner to enhance women’s participation in STEM careers

Kowsar Uddin Chowdhury, executive director (human resources) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Bijon Islam, co-founder and chief executive officer of LightCastle Partners, exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at Amari Dhaka hotel in the capital’s Gulshan today. Photo: SheSTEM

SheSTEM, a programme supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Walton Group today to promote greater participation of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) professions.

Bijon Islam, co-founder and chief executive officer of LightCastle Partners, and Kowsar Uddin Chowdhury, executive director (human resources) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, signed the MoU at Amari Dhaka hotel in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Bijon Islam stated, "This collaboration with Walton not only strengthens future talent pipelines but also exemplifies how industry, academia, and development stakeholders can unite to address national challenges."

Kowsar Uddin Chowdhury added, "By fostering closer collaboration between academia and industry, we are helping to build a more diverse, skilled, and future-oriented workforce."

Through this partnership, 120 industry attachment opportunities will be created for women pursuing STEM careers, linking academic training with hands-on experience at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, one of the leading technology conglomerates in Bangladesh.

The programme is implemented by a consortium led by LightCastle Partners, in partnership with 10 Minute School, a2i, DevLearn Consulting, and Policy Exchange Bangladesh.

Although women account for 21 percent of STEM graduates in Bangladesh, less than 1 percent enter STEM-related professions. This initiative aims to address this significant attrition, often referred to as the leaky pipeline, through targeted skill-building, mentoring and practical workplace exposure.

Nishat Tasnim Suchi, director of Walton Group; Thijs Woudstra, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; and Mushﬁqua Zaman Satiar, senior policy adviser of SRHR and gender at the embassy; along with representatives from all consortium partners, were also present.